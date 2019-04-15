Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baumgardner Funeral Home
3704 Highway 377 South
Fort Worth, TX 76116
(817) 731-8400
Resources
More Obituaries for Reynaldo Reyna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reynaldo Gonzales Reyna Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Reynaldo Gonzales Reyna Sr. Obituary
Reynaldo Gonzales Reyna Sr. FORT WORTH--Reynaldo Gonzales Reyna, 83, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, with rosary at 7 p.m., at Baumgardner Funeral Home. Reynaldo retired from Bell Helicopter. SURVIVORS: Wife, Carolina Reyna; son, Reynaldo Reyna Jr.; daughters, Gloria Reyna, Cynthia Zavala, Mary Leuvano, Elizabeth Taylor, Leticia Salinas, Thelma Morin, Dorothy Coronado; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now