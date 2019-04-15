|
|
Reynaldo Gonzales Reyna Sr. FORT WORTH--Reynaldo Gonzales Reyna, 83, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, with rosary at 7 p.m., at Baumgardner Funeral Home. Reynaldo retired from Bell Helicopter. SURVIVORS: Wife, Carolina Reyna; son, Reynaldo Reyna Jr.; daughters, Gloria Reyna, Cynthia Zavala, Mary Leuvano, Elizabeth Taylor, Leticia Salinas, Thelma Morin, Dorothy Coronado; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 15, 2019