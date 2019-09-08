|
|
Rhea Leah Goldstein Nudleman FORT WORTH--Rhea Leah Goldstein Nudleman, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away with her family by her side on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Mrs. Nudleman was 92. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Sunday in the Kornbleet Memorial Chapel, located in Ahavath Sholom Cemetery, 411 N. University Drive, with Rabbi Andrew Bloom officiating. Following committal prayers, Rhea will be laid to rest next to her husband, Paul, in the cemetery. MEMORIALS: The family requests that no flowers be sent. However, in lieu of flowers, consideration of contributions to Congregation Ahavath Sholom, Jewish Family Services or the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth, in her memory, is suggested. Born in Dallas on Dec. 1, 1926, Rhea was the daughter of Isaac and Ida Goldstein. She married the love of her life, Paul Nudleman. They enjoyed 66 years of marriage before Paul's death in 2013. Rhea and Paul owned and operated Morris Jewelry and Morris Discount Shoes on Main Street in Fort Worth. They were longtime patrons of the arts and enjoyed season tickets at Casa Manana and Bass Performance Hall. Hergreatest love was traveling with her husband, children and grandchildren. Rhea loved traveling the world, and no destination was too far or exotic. She was generous and kind-hearted. Her home was filled with laughter and stories and the smell of wonderful homecooked meals and delightful desserts. Her memory will be for a blessing and inspire acts of loving kindness in her honor. SURVIVORS: In addition to her children, Stephen Nudleman, Susan Nudleman Cohen, David Nudleman and his wife, Elisa, and Michael Cohen, Rhea was the grandmother of Meagan Cohen, Mathew Cohen and Cameron Nudleman; and, of course, her loyal dog, Louie.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 8, 2019