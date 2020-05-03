Rheba M. Chapman
Rheba M. Chapman Bodiford GRANDVIEW--Rheba M. Chapman Bodiford, 90, passed away peacefully in her hometown of Grandview, Texas, on Sunday, April 26, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Grandview Cemetery, Grandview, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wheels for Wellness, Cancer Fund, P.O. Box 471699, Fort Worth, TX 76147 or charity of choice. Rheba was born Nov. 7, 1929, in Itasca, Texas, to James Melvin Chapman and Ella Mae Armstrong. She grew up in the town of Grandview and later attended Texas Wesleyan University where she received her degree in education, as well as meeting her husband of 58 years, Clayton Bodiford. Rheba was one of the first teachers at Wedgewood Middle School and later taught at Eastern Hills High School. Rheba was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton Bodiford, January 2008. SURVIVORS: Sons, Jerry Bodiford and wife, Janiel, of Fort Worth, John Bodiford of Bryan and Ronnie Bodiford of Grandview; grandchildren, Jamie Bodiford of Palo Alto, Calif., Julie Middleton of Dallas, Christy Freeman of Macon, Ga., and John Bodiford of Bryan; and sister, Barbara Peppers of Grandview.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 3, 2020.
