Rhonda Sue Alley FORT WORTH--Rhonda Sue Alley, 73, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Sue was born Aug. 4, 1946, in Fort Worth to Marvin and Velma Lyon. Sue was married to her beloved husband, Gene, on Nov. 12, 1965. She was a very proud grandmother who loved spending her time surrounded by her family. Grandma Sue will forever be in our hearts! SURVIVORS: Husband, Maurice Gene Alley; son, Michael Alley and wife, Kayla; grandsons, Carson and Blake Alley; sister, Elizabeth Williamson; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 15, 2019