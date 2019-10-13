|
Ricardo Ortegon FORT WORTH--Ricardo "Rick" Ortegon peacefully passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. He went to be with the Lord at the age of 64 years old. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Amalla Funeral Home. Burial: Mount Olivet Cemetery, 2301 N. Sylvania Ave. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Amalla Funeral Home. Ricardo was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on Nov. 5, 1954, to Tommie R. Ortegon and Santos Ortegon Jr. Rick graduated from Trimble Tech High School class of 1972. He worked as a supervisor at Volkswagen for 17 years followed by Bell Helicopter where he was a dispatcher for 20-plus years. Some of the best years of his life included coaching the Fort Worth Cardinals playing in tournaments and making it to the USSSA State Hispanic Championship in 1988. He especially loved to play golf and planned to retire and enjoy his time on the course with his grandson, Aiden. SURVIVORS: Survived by his loving wife, Sylvia; daughter, Angela Ortegon-Garcia; and stepdaughter, Angela Tobias. Lovingly remembered by his grandsons, Anthony Garcia Jr., Kane Garcia, Christian Garcia, Ian Garcia and Aiden Garcia; his only granddaughter, Alyssa Garcia; sisters, Gloria and Eliseo Vega, Margaret and Eugene Esparza; brother, Robert and Aurelia Ortegon; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Special thanks to all the family and friends that came together to visit and pray for him. Your prayers and love are greatly appreciated.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 13, 2019