Rice M. Tilley, Jr.June 21, 1936 - October 28, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - Rice M. Tilley, Jr., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.Rice was born June 21, 1936, the son of Rice M. and Lucille Tilley, Sr.He graduated from Phillips Academy at Andover (1954), Washington & Lee University (undergraduate 1958), SMU School of Law (J.D. Degree - 1961) and New York University School of Law (master's degree in taxation - 1962.)From 1962 to 1964, he served in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany as Battery Commander of a Missile Air Defense Battery retiring as a Captain.In 1964, Rice returned to Fort Worth to begin his legal career. He lectured numerous times in Texas, Oklahoma, and at Notre Dame in the fields of taxation, securities law, and real estate law. He served as Chairman of the Real Estate and Probate Section of the State Bar of Texas.His civic involvement included service on the Board of Regents of the University of North Texas (six years) and Board of Trustees of Texas Wesleyan University (thirty years). He served a two year term as Chairman of the Board of the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce. He also served as President of the Fort Worth Opera Association, President of Casa Mañana Musicals, and on the Boards of Directors (and attorney for) the Van Cliburn Foundation and the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. For several decades he was Chairman Emeritus of Leadership Fort Worth.In 2010, he was named as one of the top one hundred lawyers in the United States in the fields of taxation and estate planning.In 2012, he received the Distinguished Citizen Award awarded annually by the Longhorn Council of the Boy Scouts of America.Prior to his retirement he was named by the Fort Worth Business Press as one of Fort Worth's Power Attorneys.In 2014, he retired from the Haynes and Boone Law Firm after practicing law for half a century. At the time of his retirement, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award presented by the Texas A&M University School of Law.Rice was an active member of Fort Worth Club, River Crest Country Club, and the Exchange Club.Those who knew Rice best celebrate his change from an arms-length truce with God to a deep and personal relationship with Him through Jesus Christ. He came to realize that in spite of his many great accomplishments in life, his greatest blessings came from God. He insisted on thanking God for his many blessings as he so often prayed together with Sandra.As one of his last requests, Rice did want to say, he did not want a funeral because he did not want any of his friends to get this virus. There will be a private family burial service.Preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Nancy Tilley Snyder.He is survived by the love of his life and his soul-mate, Sandra Cooper Tilley, with whom he shared 26 wonderful years of marriage. Sandra wishes to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at THR Harris Hospital.He is also survived by four children, Marisa Hammond, Angela Crates, Lisa Anderson and husband, Mike and Matt Tilley and wife, Michelle; two stepchildren, Kelli Dent York and husband, David of Argyle and Andrew Dent and wife, Laura of Burleson; 17 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.