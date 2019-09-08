|
Richard A. (Dick) Gervais MANSFIELD -- Dick was born in Toledo, Ohio January 26, 1935. He graduated with a B.S Business degree from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio in 1956. This is where Dick met and married his college sweetheart, "M.J." Lacock. They have been married ever since. Dick served in the U.S. Army, followed by a career, first with Procter & Gamble then 26 years with General Foods (now Kraft.). His career resulted in many moves ranging from Colorado to Ohio, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, North Carolina, New Jersey, Delaware, and finally to Texas where they have lived for their remaining years. As a result of these many moves, each of their 3 sons was born in a different state. One of his proudest accomplishments has been his work as a board member in the Fort Worth Air Power Council and his involvement with Sky Ball. Both support our military and their families. He especially enjoyed being a volunteer with the children of Snowball Express. Dick was named the Air Power Council "Man of the year" in 2009 and again in 2013. His love of tennis, fishing, hunting and sitting in his recliner relentlessly watching Fox 4 news in-between naps kept him busy after retirement. Survivors: brother, Bill; sons, Scott and David; daughters-in-law, Leslie and Leah; and the true lights of his later life, grandson, Joshua; and granddaughters, Briauna and Chloe. There will be no visitation or memorial service per Dick's wishes. Please remember Dick in your own way. Memorials could be made to the Fort Worth Air Power Council, PO Box 8728, Fort Worth, TX 76124 or at www.fwapc.org.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 8, 2019