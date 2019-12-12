|
Richard B. Myers FORT WORTH -- Richard B. Myers, 69, passed away in Fort Worth, Texas on Dec. 9, 2019, lovingly surrounded by family. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at University Baptist Church, 2720 Wabash Ave., Fort Worth, with Dr. Jerimiah Smith officiating. A private interment ceremony will be held prior to the memorial service. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13, at Greenwood Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: Richard B. Myers Scholarship fund, administered by University Baptist Church. Checks may be sent: Attn: Richard B. Myers Scholarship, University Baptist Church, 2720 Wabash Ave., Fort Worth, Texas 76109. Richard was born July 8, 1950, to Eli and Martha Myers, the youngest of four siblings. Born and raised in Dallas, he was a gifted athlete and proudly represented Thomas Jefferson High School in both football and track. During these years, many of Richard's closest lifelong friendships developed, which, in addition to many others, attest to his loveable nature, integrity, and loyalty. Richard and his wife of 45 years, Janie, moved to Fort Worth in 1981 and raised three children. In recent years, their eight grandchildren made him a very proud Papa. His family and his lasting love for them are a hallmark of his legacy. Richard was an active member of Fort Worth's University Baptist Church for over 40 years. Professionally, Richard worked in the insurance field, spending much of his career with Kilpatrick Insurance and most recently Higginbotham. He was a life-long sports fan, and the family continues to share a special bond over the Baylor Bears and Dallas Cowboys. SURVIVORS: Wife, Janie Myers of Fort Worth; daughter and son-in-law, Emily and Trevor Wood of Prosper; son and daughter-in-law, Andy and Rachel Myers of McKinney; daughter and son-in-law, Mallory and Jon Green of Redondo Beach, California; brother, Michael Myers of Fort Worth; sisters, Patty Porter of Arlington and Judy Pettibone of Humble; eight grandchildren, and countless other family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 12, 2019