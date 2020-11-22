Richard Bruse

August 15, 1951 - November 13, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Richard Carl Bruse died peacefully on November 13, 2020 at the age of 69 after a long illness in Fort Worth, Texas; his home for 44 years. Born in San Antonio, Texas on August 15, 1951, the son of Ralph and Audrey Bruse of Amarillo, Texas; he leaves two devoted children, Austin and Anna, for whom he was a dedicated father. After attending Amarillo High School, he graduated from the University of Nebraska and received his Juris Doctor degree from Texas Tech University School of Law in 1976. He then moved to Fort Worth and practiced business and medical malpractice law with Simon, Anisman, Doby, Wilson & Liles law firm. He was a passionate and skilled scuba diver and co-owned a dive boat in Cozumel, Mexico where he enjoyed many great trips with his children and friends. His favorite sports teams were the ones his kids were on and he never missed a game.

Richard is survived by his daughter Anna Grace Bruse and his son, James Austin Bruse with wife, Kathryn, and his two granddaughters, Madilyn Paige and Emersyn Claire. Due to Covid-19 protocols, his memorial service will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Ataxia Foundation.





