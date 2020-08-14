1/1
Richard Byars Sr.
Richard Byars TROPHY CLUB -- Richard Byars, Sr. passed away on August 9, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. SERVICE: For service information please go to https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/colleyville-tx/richard-byars-9306071. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Olive Place Baptist Church at www.opbc.org or mail to OPBC PO Box 121212, Fort Worth, Texas 76121 He will always be remembered as a man who loved and lived for his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-granddaughter. He was born on October 2, 1944 in Fort Worth, Texas to Clifford and Clara Byars and later entrusted in the care of Leonard and Laura Lou Trammell in Eastland, Texas. SURVIVORS: Richard is survived by his wife, Skye Byars; four children, son Rich Byars & wife, Amy, daughter, Michelle Schadler & husband, Jeremy, daughter, Kara Brown & husband, Aaron, and son, Seth Byars & wife, Samantha; four grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
