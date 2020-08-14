Richard Byars TROPHY CLUB -- Richard Byars, Sr. passed away on August 9, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. SERVICE: For service information please go to https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/colleyville-tx/richard-byars-9306071
. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Olive Place Baptist Church at www.opbc.org
or mail to OPBC PO Box 121212, Fort Worth, Texas 76121 He will always be remembered as a man who loved and lived for his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-granddaughter. He was born on October 2, 1944 in Fort Worth, Texas to Clifford and Clara Byars and later entrusted in the care of Leonard and Laura Lou Trammell in Eastland, Texas. SURVIVORS: Richard is survived by his wife, Skye Byars; four children, son Rich Byars & wife, Amy, daughter, Michelle Schadler & husband, Jeremy, daughter, Kara Brown & husband, Aaron, and son, Seth Byars & wife, Samantha; four grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.