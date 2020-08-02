1/1
Richard Carr Larson
Richard Carr Larson ARLINGTON--Richard Carr Larson, 89, of Arlington passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. Richard was born Jan. 3, 1931, in LaSalle, Ill., the son of Fred Larson and Patricia Ahern Larson. Richard also was an avid golfer and a true sports fan. He enjoyed fishing and time at the lake. Richard worked for Union Carbide and Rust Oleum as a salesman, early in his career. His later years he worked as a marshal at Bear Creek Golf Club. Richard was a member of Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Arlington. SURVIVORS: Richard is survived by his sons, Kurt Larson and wife, Diana, Greg Larson and wife, Katy, Scott Larson and wife, Dawn; their mother, Marjorie Larson; grandchildren, Daniel, Jacob, Jadeyn, Paige and husband, Alex Mills, Pierce, Aspen, and Chase; great-grandchildren, Landon and Eleanor Mills. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Foundation.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home
4216 South Bowen Road
Arlington, TX 76016
8174688111
