Richard Carson Keathley ARLINGTON--Richard Carson Keathley, 86, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Mansfield. MEMORIAL SERVICE: will be held at a later date. MEMORIALS: Memorial gifts may be made to Mission Arlington, 210 W. South St., Arlington, TX 76010. Richard was born in Mount Lebanon, La., to William Bryant and Mattie Keathley on May 20, 1933. He moved to Texas at age 13 and graduated from Refugio High School in 1951. Richard attended Decatur Baptist College and graduated from the University of Corpus Christi in 1957. He met his wife, Ruth, while attending Decatur Baptist College. They were married 61 years prior to her death in 2016. Richard was in law enforcement working as a probation officer for 32 years. Following his retirement, he was employed as a private investigator with Max Wayman & Associates until 2011. Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth; his parents; and three sisters. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Karan Willbanks and husband, Robert, Kelli Taylor and husband, Todd, Karla Hagan and husband, Ron; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, MaryBeth Lacourse; and numerous nieces and nephews. .
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 12, 2020