Richard Walter "Dick" Colvin

July 22, 1949 - November 20, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Richard Walter "Dick" Colvin, 71, died Friday, Nov. 20, after a battle with prostrate cancer.

Celebration of Life: 12 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30 in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Mount Olivet Chapel.

Dick Colvin was born July 22, 1949, in Galveston, Texas to Thomas L. and Eleanor Colvin. He grew up in Haltom city, graduated from Haltom High School, and earned a B.A. in business from UTA. During college, Dick began work at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram where he advanced to Retail Advertising manager. In 1991, he moved his family to the Sacramento, CA area where he worked for Penny Saver newspapers, eventually becoming Vice-President of Marketing of Northern California. During his time in California, Dick, an Eagle Scout himself, was a dedicated volunteer with scouting, both Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, the United Way and the YMCA. He returned to Texas, and in 2009, was named Executive Director of the Texas Community Newspaper Association where he advised free newspapers through the state. He then moved to Iowa where he served as Executive Director for Midwest Free Community Newspapers throughout a ten-state area. Dick retired in 2016. Throughout his career, Dick was a popular speaker at newspaper workshops for the Texas Center for Community Journalism at TCU.

In addition, to his success as an advertising consultant and newspaper executive, Dick was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

He commonly referred to his wife Susan as his "sweetheart" and was known by co-workers, friends and family alike for his kindness, concern for others, and most of all, his sense of humor. His attitude during his illness was inspirational as he continued to socialize, play golf with his buddies, and make those memorable witty remarks even as his body failed him. His sincere smile and spirit will be truly missed by all who knew him.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Cathleen Colvin Lovellette.

Survivors: Loving wife of 47 years, Susan; children, Matthew Alan Colvin of Loomis, CA and Jessica Colvin Rooney of Pauls Valley, OK; grandchildren, Daniel Brent Colvin and Cecily Abigail Rooney.





