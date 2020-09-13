1/1
Richard D. Moody
1929 - 2020
Richard D. Moody
November 12, 1929 - September 2, 2020
Arlington, TX - Richard D. Moody, 90, passed away September 2, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. Richard was born November 12, 1929 in Olney, Texas to Oma D. and Zephie King Moody.
He is survived by his wife, Carol, and two sons, Michael "Mike" (Susan) and Mark Moody; five grandchildren and two stepgrandchildren, Melissa (Philip) Soliz; Jason Moody, Christina (Chris) Schuttler; Heather (Jon) Matys, Sarah Moody, Jessica (Stephen) Lunce and Natalie Winter; eight great-grandchildren and two stepgreat-grandchildren; his sister, Jean Glass; sisters-in-law, Rutha Leffel and Debi (Jim) Clark; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, wife, Martha Moody; son, Matthew Moody; stepson, Karl Winter; and sister-in-law, Chera Foster.
Due to COVID, a private family only memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, Arlington, Texas. A private interment will be held at a later date at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Donations can be made to American Cancer Society or First Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund.




Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
