Richard Darryll Magie FORT WORTH--Richard D. Magie, D.O., 68, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away into the arms of his Savior on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, after a 10-year battle cancer. FUNERAL: 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at St. Timothy Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 3001 Forest Ridge Drive, Bedford, Texas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, Keller's Old Town Funeral Home, 220 Keller Parkway, Keller, Texas 76248. Kansas City Memorial Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Crossroads Christian Church, 5855 Renner Road, Shawnee, Kan., 66217. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Timothy Cumberland Presbyterian Church or Crossroads Christian Church or Cumberland Presbyterian Children's Home, Denton, Texas, or When We Love, Fort Worth, Texas. Richard was born Feb. 9, 1951, in Garden City, Kan., to Nelson and Jo Robinson Magie. He was the mischievous brother of two loving sisters, Esther and Jacque. He graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1969, Hutchinson Junior College in 1971, and Kansas University School of Pharmacy in 1975. He met his wife, Sue Ann Schlosser, while attending KU, and they were married Aug. 10, 1974. Rick attended the Kansas City University of Osteopathic Medicine, graduating in 1980, and completed his pediatric residency in Kansas City in 1983. During this time, Rick and Sue had their children: Adam, Sarah, and Leah. Dr. Magie practiced pediatric medicine in Carson City, Mich., the Mid-Cities area of DFW, and Kansas City, Mo. He taught pediatrics at KCUMB and UNT College of Osteopathic Medicine. He was an active church member and had a heart to spread the love of Christ through medical mission work making many trips to rural Mexico, Guatemala, and Panama. SURVIVORS: Wife, Sue A. Schlosser Magie; son, Adam R. Magie (Brandy Bunch Magie); daughters, Sarah A. Reyes, Leah R. Magie; grandchildren, Esperanza A. Reyes, Cruz N. Reyes, Adam R. Magie II, Micah A. Magie; sisters, Esther (Roger) Gormley and Jacque (Brent) Cully; and several nieces and nephews. KELLER'S OLD TOWN FUNERAL HOME Keller, 817-993-6382 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 4, 2019