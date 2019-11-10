|
Richard David Yentis, M.D. FORT WORTH--Richard David Yentis, M.D., enjoyed 81 fulfilling years from June 24, 1938 until Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Growing up in Philadelphia, Pa., Richard was the son of Herbert and Mary Yentis and younger brother of Jackie. He was a gifted piano player, excelled in school and completed undergraduate and medical degrees from the University of Pennsylvania. While visiting cousins in Fort Worth, he met, fell in love with, and married their neighbor, Edie Tomlinson, his devoted wife of 55 years. Richard built his psychiatric practice in Fort Worth while he and Edie raised their two children, Amiee and Richard Jr. Richard and Edie also raised their four grandchildren, Wes, Sam, Max and Amanda. SURVIVORS: Richard is survived by his sister, Jackie Goldstone and husband, George Goldstone; wife, Edie Tomlinson Yentis; daughter, Amiee Neathery and her husband, Charles Neathery; son, Richard Yentis Jr. and his wife, Izabela Yentis; grandsons, Wesley Richard Garner, Samuel Tomlinson Garner, Maxwell Benjamin Garner; granddaughter, Amanda Suzanne Garner; and sister-in-law, Diane Tomlinson. The family will receive visitors at a future memorial service.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 10, 2019