Richard Devoe ARLINGTON -- Richard Devoe passed away September 8, 2019, after a lengthy illness. He is preceded in death by his parents Jack and Nell Devoe. FUNERAL: Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at the Vandergriff Chapel located in First United Methodist Church in Arlington. OFFICIANT: Rev. James Finicum. SURVIVORS: By wife of 36 years, Katherine Devoe. Son Christian Devoe, daughter Robin Devoe. Sister, Betty Jane Hanna (Richard). Mother-in-law, Frances Finicum. Brother-in-Law, Dorr Finicum, Rev. James Finicum (LeeAnn), and Charles Finicum. Multiple nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 22, 2019