Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Devoe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Devoe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Devoe Obituary
Richard Devoe ARLINGTON -- Richard Devoe passed away September 8, 2019, after a lengthy illness. He is preceded in death by his parents Jack and Nell Devoe. FUNERAL: Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at the Vandergriff Chapel located in First United Methodist Church in Arlington. OFFICIANT: Rev. James Finicum. SURVIVORS: By wife of 36 years, Katherine Devoe. Son Christian Devoe, daughter Robin Devoe. Sister, Betty Jane Hanna (Richard). Mother-in-law, Frances Finicum. Brother-in-Law, Dorr Finicum, Rev. James Finicum (LeeAnn), and Charles Finicum. Multiple nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.