Richard Dobrovolny ARLINGTON--Richard "Dick" Dobrovolny of Arlington, Texas, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020. He will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was born on December 26, 1928 in Ross, North Dakota, to Karoline and Joseph Dobrovolny. He attained a degree in Civil Engineering from The University of North Dakota and a Masters in Civil Engineering from University of Minnesota. He was married to Alice Payne in 1955, until her death in 2002, and they spent many happy years raising their family in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, then "retired" to Colleyville, Texas. Dick was an enthusiastic gardener with a volunteer's heart and used his talents to benefit others in many ways. The other things that gave Dick joy were sailing, playing dominoes, visiting museums and spending time with family. Later in life Dick married Frankie Krohn and they shared many happy years traveling, gardening and enjoying their time together. Survivors: Dick is survived by his wife, Frankie Krohn Dobrovolny of Bedford, Texas. He is also survived by two of his sibilings, Georgia Rice of Tucson, Arizona, and Joseph Dobrovolny of Minot, North Dakota. Among those grieving his loss are his daughters, Joan Hosey of Arlington, Texas, and her husband, Charles Hosey; his daughter, Lisa Smith, her husband Steve Smith of New Braunfels, Texas; and his grandchildren, Shannon Hosey, Sara Fitzsimmons, Richard Hosey and Ethan Castillo ;and many nieces and nephews and devoted family and friends. VISITATION: The visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home Chapel. MEMORIALS: Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Texas or The National Czech & Slovak Museum and Library. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bluebonnethills.com. If you wish to send floral condolences in honor of Richard, you may call Lilium Floral Designs, 817-589-1566.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 14, 2020.