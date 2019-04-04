|
|
Richard Dodson Mote AURORA -- Richard Dodson Mote, 68, a drilling engineer, left this life Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Aurora. MEMORIAL: 1 p.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019, Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Decatur. Richard was born on October 24, 1950, to Hiram and Doris (Dodson) Mote in Decatur, Texas. He was united in marriage to Carole Bordeaux on June 27, 2009 in Matagorda Bay, Texas. Richard was a drilling engineer for ROCA Production. He was a member of the Wildcatters club and the Petroleum club. Richard proudly served his country in the United States Army. He served during Vietnam and Desert Storm. He was preceded in death by his parents. SURVIVORS: Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Carole Mote of Aurora; his sons, Jeffery Mote and wife, Leonna of Chicago, Will Bordeaux of Irving; his daughters, Jennifer Ross of Fort Worth, Hillary Robbins and husband, Kyle of Fort Worth, Kiley Mote of Prosper; 8 grandchildren, Avery, Tyson, Leighton, Jeffery Jr., Easton, Violet, Eli, and Ella; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 4, 2019