Richard "Dick" Dominic Rosiek ARLINGTON -- Richard "Dick" Dominic Rosiek, 86, passed away suddenly on March 11, 2019. SERVICE: Inurnment services will be held for both Dick and Dolores at 11 a.m., Friday, May 3, 2019 at Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas, Texas. The 8th of 11 children, Richard was born on April 4, 1932 to Joseph and Nellie (Brazon) Rosiek in Standish, Mich. After graduating High School in 1950, Dick enlisted in the Marine Corps. While serving in the Korean War, Corporal Rosiek was wounded in action while directing and calling in mortar fire to precise target locations in the front lines. After serving his country Dick met the love of his life, Dolores (Koptyra). They were married on June 14, 1958. After working several years in heavy civil bridge construction and engineering projects, in 1966 Dick and Dolores together started Rosiek Construction Co., Inc. With lots of labor and dedication, the company was successful in marine and land bridge and lock and dam, civil structures construction over the decades. Dick was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Dolores, several brothers and one sister. SURVIVORS: his brother, Pete; sons, Michael, Steve and wife, Julie; his granddaughters, Alissa, Reagan, Stevie and Rachel; great-grandson, August; numerous nephews, nieces and sisters in law.



Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 28, 2019