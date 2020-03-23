|
|
Richard Douglas Strickland SOUTHLAKE--Richard Douglas Strickland passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at the age of 76. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: will be held for the family at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Bands or Tree of Life through Legacy Church of Christ. Doug was born April 23, 1943, to Johnnie and Mittie Strickland in Fort Worth, Texas. He graduated from Carter-Riverside High School in 1961. He attended Texas Wesleyan University and upon completion of his degree there he earned a Master's in Mathematical Engineering from Texas Christian University in 1972. Doug married his wife, Bonny Murray, in April 1970. They would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on April 10, 2020. He was employed by General Dynamics and loved working on the F111 simulators until 1990. Doug then began his career as a State Farm Insurance agent. Doug loved God and was active in many church activities. He served as an elder at Legacy Church of Christ. He also worked with Lifeline Chaplaincy and made weekly hospital visits until his illness. Doug most enjoyed being with his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved following all the activities the grandchildren were involved in. Doug loved flying, motorcycling, working in the yard, and spending time with his family at the family lake house. Doug had many collections over the years. His collections of coins kites, clocks, paintings, and antiques boxes were among his favorite. The family is so appreciative of the care and support he received from Dr. Ravi Patel and his staff and the nurses on the oncology floor at Baylor Medical Hospital in Grapevine. SURVIVORS: Doug is survived by his wife, Bonny; his son, Todd and his wife, Cara, Cole, Tye, and Cade; his daughter, Jeni Walthall and her husband, Chris, Grayson, and Lillie; his son, Tye and his wife, Melissa, Ava, Beckett, and Cayson. He is also survived by his sister, Sylvia Giacomarro; his brother, Johnnie Strickland; and his nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 23, 2020