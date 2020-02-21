|
|
Richard Earle LaCoe FORT WORTH -- Richard Earle LaCoe, 83, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 3 p.m. Saturday in Biggers Funeral Chapel. MEMORIALS: His family requests donation to the Scottish Terrier Club of America. Richard was born April 15, 1936 to Earl A. and Mildred Merritt LaCoe in Rutland, Vt. He retired from the Air Force in 1973 and went on to school to complete his degree. He went to work for Lockheed Martin where he was a Logistics Engineer. He and his wife traveled the world together, made many friends and saw life through different lenses. Dick and his wife were active in showing and breeding Scottish Terriers for 50 years. They bred may champions under the prefix Whiskybae. Their dogs won many Specialty Dog Shows, and in 2019, one of their Scotties was Best of Breed at Westminster Kennel Club. Dick was witty, funny, kind and gentle ~ he loved to ski, sing and dance, and he loved all animals He was a wonderful husband, father and friend, one of life's true gentleman. He was preceded in death by a son, Blaise R. LaCoe. SURVIVORS: Wife, Carla LaCoe; Daughter, Lisa Schlaefli and husband, Scott of Ft. Worth; son, Lance LaCoe and wife, Joyce of Murrysville, Pa.; grandson, Daniel Carollo and wife, Patricia of Ft. Worth; granddaughter, Natalie Griffin and husband, Bo; several great-grandchildren; sisters, Earlene Bernier of Calif.; Barbara Murphy of Vt.; Joan Manning of Vt.; several nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 21, 2020