Richard Edward Driscoll Sr. WEATHERFORD--Richard Edward Driscoll Sr., a longtime resident of Weatherford, died Friday, May 15, 2020. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at St. Stephen Catholic Chapel, 211 South Main St., Weatherford, 76086. Private Interment: Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas. Richard was the second child of Neil Joseph Driscoll Sr. and Gladys H. Hilan Driscoll. He was born Nov. 24, 1925, in Chicago, Ill. Richard received his primary and secondary education in Chicago and was graduated from St. Rita High School in that city. Their first son, Neil Joseph Jr., predeceased Richard. Richard served in the United States Navy Reserve during World War II and was honorably discharged from that service in May 1946. He was a member of the Naval Reserve for several years. Richard was graduated from the Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, Rolla, Mo., in May 1949 as a chemical engineer. He was employed professionally as a chemical engineer from the time of his graduation to the time of his retirement in November 1988. At that time, he entered into the consulting chemical engineering business. Richard is the holder of 16 United States Patents. He worked in the field of carbon black for a period of about 30 years and spent time in Japan, Indonesia, China, Germany and India. Richard married Mary Maloney Devers on Jan. 27, 1951, at Holy Rosary Church in Houston, Texas. Mary is the daughter of Bernard James Devers and Ida Mae Brown Devers. Mary and Richard are the parents of five living children, Richard Edward Jr. of Houston, Texas, Mary Teresa Driscoll of Albuquerque, N.M., Timothy Gerard and wife, Denise Ketcham Driscoll, of Burlington, Wis., Shaun Damien and wife, Shawn E. Gour, of Denver, Colo., and Erin Patricia Foust and husband, Robert E. Foust, of Fort Worth, Texas. He is the grandfather of Andrew T. Watts, Neil Edward Driscoll, and David Terrel Driscoll. His wife, Mary, died July 28, 2005, in Weatherford, Texas.