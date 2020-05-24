Richard Edward Driscoll Sr.
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Edward Driscoll Sr. WEATHERFORD--Richard Edward Driscoll Sr., a longtime resident of Weatherford, died Friday, May 15, 2020. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at St. Stephen Catholic Chapel, 211 South Main St., Weatherford, 76086. Private Interment: Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas. Richard was the second child of Neil Joseph Driscoll Sr. and Gladys H. Hilan Driscoll. He was born Nov. 24, 1925, in Chicago, Ill. Richard received his primary and secondary education in Chicago and was graduated from St. Rita High School in that city. Their first son, Neil Joseph Jr., predeceased Richard. Richard served in the United States Navy Reserve during World War II and was honorably discharged from that service in May 1946. He was a member of the Naval Reserve for several years. Richard was graduated from the Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, Rolla, Mo., in May 1949 as a chemical engineer. He was employed professionally as a chemical engineer from the time of his graduation to the time of his retirement in November 1988. At that time, he entered into the consulting chemical engineering business. Richard is the holder of 16 United States Patents. He worked in the field of carbon black for a period of about 30 years and spent time in Japan, Indonesia, China, Germany and India. Richard married Mary Maloney Devers on Jan. 27, 1951, at Holy Rosary Church in Houston, Texas. Mary is the daughter of Bernard James Devers and Ida Mae Brown Devers. Mary and Richard are the parents of five living children, Richard Edward Jr. of Houston, Texas, Mary Teresa Driscoll of Albuquerque, N.M., Timothy Gerard and wife, Denise Ketcham Driscoll, of Burlington, Wis., Shaun Damien and wife, Shawn E. Gour, of Denver, Colo., and Erin Patricia Foust and husband, Robert E. Foust, of Fort Worth, Texas. He is the grandfather of Andrew T. Watts, Neil Edward Driscoll, and David Terrel Driscoll. His wife, Mary, died July 28, 2005, in Weatherford, Texas.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Stephen Catholic Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
White's Funeral Home -Weatherford
130 Houston Avenue
Weatherford, TX 76086
(817) 596-4811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 22, 2020
On behalf of the amateur radio community and volunteers in our region we thank the Driscoll family for raising a son that continues to teach others and helps those in our community that cannot help themselves in time of need. Parents : Job well done!
Jeff Walter
Friend
May 21, 2020
I'm so sorry for the loss of your father.
May you all have the peace only the Lord can give ...
Love to all Michael and Gay kraus..


Gay Kraus
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved