Father Richard Eldredge, T.O.R. COLLEYVILLE--Father Richard Eldredge, T.O.R., 78, pastor of Good Shepherd Catholic Community in Colleyville and a member of the Franciscan Friars of the Third Order Regular, Province of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at a Plano hospital after an extended illness. SERVICE: Parishioners and friends will be received at Good Shepherd Catholic Community in Colleyville on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, from 5 p.m. until the vigil service at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Good Shepherd Catholic Community with Bishop Michael Olson serving as principal celebrant and homilist. Fr. Richard was born May 2, 1941, in northern New Jersey, the son of Dalton and Ann Eldredge. After teaching psychology for several years at Alleghany Community College in Pittsburgh, Pa., Fr. Richard responded to God's call to become a Franciscan and entered the Province of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus in Loretto, Pa., as a postulant in August of 1973. He professed his First Vows of poverty, chastity, and obedience on July 1, 1975, and then made his Solemn Profession of Vows exactly three years-to-the-day later. Fr. Richard went on to earn a Master's degree in Divinity at St. Francis Seminary in Loretto, Pa., and was ordained to the priesthood on Nov. 25, 1978. Several years later, he completed a Doctoral degree in Psychology at Duquesne University and then served on the faculty of Franciscan University in Steubenville, Ohio, and St. Francis College in Loretto, Pa. From 1988 to 1992, he oversaw the formation of friars preparing for solemn vows and the priesthood. Then for the past 24 years, he was engaged in pastoral ministry in the Diocese of Fort Worth, beginning with St. Maria Goretti Parish in Arlington, Texas, where he was appointed parochial vicar in 1995. In 1998, he was appointed pastor at Sacred Heart Church in Seymour, Texas, and served there until he became pastor at Good Shepherd Catholic Community in Colleyville in 2007. In addition to his parochial duties, he also served on the College of Consultors and Priest Council for the Diocese of Fort Worth and the Franciscan's Provincial Council from August 2015 to July 2019. Fr. Richard will be missed greatly by his parish community, Franciscan brothers, and family alike. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his brother, Darwin; nephew, Craig; niece, Kim Alsobrook and her husband, Mark; as well as several grandnieces and nephews; and his Franciscan community.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 1, 2020