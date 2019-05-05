Home

Richard Emil "Dick" Wright

Richard Emil "Dick" Wright Obituary
Richard Emil "Dick" Wright ARLINGTON--Richard Emil "Dick" Wright, 93, loving husband, father, grandpa and great-grandpa, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, in Arlington. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at Fielder Church, 2011 S. Fielder Road, Arlington. Dick was born Jan. 13, 1926, in Kansas City, Mo., to Walter Joseph Wright Sr. and Edna Mae Schmidt Wright. He was a veteran of World War II and served in the U.S. Army Air Corps in Germany. After graduating from the University of Kansas, he worked for General Motors for 44 years as an accountant and an auditor. Dick was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ, charter member of Fielder Church, member of Sunshine Choir, and a former Sunday school teacher. He was a skill hunter and an avid fisherman. Dick was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Walter J. Wright Jr.; and daughter, Diana Jane Wright Branum. SURVIVORS: Wife, Jane Wright; son, Danny Wright; daughter, Julie Wright Gale; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 5, 2019
