|
|
Richard Ferne Marshall ARLINGTON--Richard Ferne Marshall, 90, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019. He will be cremated, and a memorial service will be held at a later date in Virginia. Richard was born in Arcola, Va., to Zelma and Ferne Marshall on March 20, 1929. He was the second of five children. Richard graduated from Randolph Macon College and served in the U.S. Air Force. He worked for various aerospace companies throughout his career; retiring from LTV in 1993. After retiring, he and his wife ran a small business and traveled extensively. Richard was predeceased by his parents and his first wife, Jane Moyer Marshall. SURVIVORS: Richard is survived by his wife of 35 years, Carol; his children, Samuel (Leigh), Betty McBride (Michael), Diane St. Clair (Bret); brothers, Jay and Philip; sisters, Maude Henderson and Carolyn Payne (Tom); five grandchildren; and one-great-granddaughter.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 19, 2019