Richard "Rich" Fromm HALTOM CITY--Richard "Rich" Fromm, a native of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away on August 16, 2019. He was 72 years old. SERVICES: Private ceremony. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please leave your memories of Richard. Semi-retired from the electric and gas utility construction and contracting service. He enlisted in the Army, during the Vietnam Era and served for eight years. Richard was always known for his endless humor, a ready joke and a helping hand. He was always the safe harbor, for those who loved him. SURVIVORS: his loving and devoted wife, Linda Fromm; brother, Reggie Fromm; children, Shelley Fromm Murphree, Lysa Rossi, Vito Scarnecchia, Kevin Garner; and his good friends, Randy Rogers and Reno Catalano. "For my Husband" A twofold existence I am where thou art: Hark, hear in the distance the beat of my heart!
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 1, 2019