Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Fromm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Rich" Fromm

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard "Rich" Fromm Obituary
Richard "Rich" Fromm HALTOM CITY--Richard "Rich" Fromm, a native of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away on August 16, 2019. He was 72 years old. SERVICES: Private ceremony. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please leave your memories of Richard. Semi-retired from the electric and gas utility construction and contracting service. He enlisted in the Army, during the Vietnam Era and served for eight years. Richard was always known for his endless humor, a ready joke and a helping hand. He was always the safe harbor, for those who loved him. SURVIVORS: his loving and devoted wife, Linda Fromm; brother, Reggie Fromm; children, Shelley Fromm Murphree, Lysa Rossi, Vito Scarnecchia, Kevin Garner; and his good friends, Randy Rogers and Reno Catalano. "For my Husband" A twofold existence I am where thou art: Hark, hear in the distance the beat of my heart!
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.