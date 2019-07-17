|
Richard G. Bolcer BYNUM--Richard G. Bolcer passed away Monday, July 15, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Greenwood Chapel. Reception: 2:15 p.m. in Greenwood Live Oak Room. Richard was born Feb. 22, 1941, in Avenel, N.J., to the proud parents of Camille and Edward Bolcer. He was the devoted husband of 51 years to Nancy D. Bolcer, his high school sweetheart. He was a retired U.S. Air Force master sergeant and treasurer of the Great B-58 Hustler Association for many years. Some of his loves were the planes he was associated with and cars, especially the 57 Chevy. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Debra Marie Whitfield; son, Michael Bolcer and wife, Barbara; adopted son, Robert Bolcer; and grandchildren, Brian and Michael Whitfield, Hollyanne Annis and Jacob and Cornelius Bolcer. May he be blessed as he has blessed us with the wonderful life he has given us.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 17, 2019