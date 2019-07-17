Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:30 PM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Bolcer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard G. Bolcer


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard G. Bolcer Obituary
Richard G. Bolcer BYNUM--Richard G. Bolcer passed away Monday, July 15, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Greenwood Chapel. Reception: 2:15 p.m. in Greenwood Live Oak Room. Richard was born Feb. 22, 1941, in Avenel, N.J., to the proud parents of Camille and Edward Bolcer. He was the devoted husband of 51 years to Nancy D. Bolcer, his high school sweetheart. He was a retired U.S. Air Force master sergeant and treasurer of the Great B-58 Hustler Association for many years. Some of his loves were the planes he was associated with and cars, especially the 57 Chevy. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Debra Marie Whitfield; son, Michael Bolcer and wife, Barbara; adopted son, Robert Bolcer; and grandchildren, Brian and Michael Whitfield, Hollyanne Annis and Jacob and Cornelius Bolcer. May he be blessed as he has blessed us with the wonderful life he has given us.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Read More