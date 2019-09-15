|
Richard Gary Button NORTH RICHLAND HILLS - Richard Gary Button, 57, passed away August 31, 2019. SERVICE: A memorial service will be held at a later date. Gary was born September 26, 1961 in Clovis N.M., to Richard D. and Helen Anabelle Sanchez Button. He had served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. During his lifetime work as a manager within the machinery industry, he always loved the music of the band KISS. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters. SURVIVORS: Children, Richard Gary Button Jr., Paul Stanley Button, and Serena Chevon Button; siblings, Robert Button, Barbara Button, Debra Robinson, Rayanna Anaya, and Daniel Romero.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 15, 2019