Richard Guinn

September 26, 1927 - November 13, 2020

Hurst, Texas - Richard "Dick" Guinn, 93, of Hurst, Texas, passed away Friday, November 13 due to complications of Covid-19. Born September 26, 1927 in Fort Worth, he was the only child and son of Sydney B. and Pansy M. Guinn, and was preceded in death by the love of his life, Virginia G. Guinn, in 1999.

Gifted with a great sense of humor, he loved a good story, whether it was him telling it or listening to it. A life-long and avid reader, history was his favorite subject. And as well, he was undeniably practical. Once asked about how he developed his love for reading he replied, "When I was about 10-11, bus fare to the downtown Fort Worth Library was a nickel." With a smirk he added, "and it was air conditioned." His stories and practicality will be missed by all who have known and loved him.

Richard is survived by his sons, Richard of Hurst, Tony of Lakeland, FL, four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Due to current public health recommendations for group gatherings, a memorial will be held at a future date. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting the website of Laurel Land Funeral Home and Memorial Park, Fort Worth.





