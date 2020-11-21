1/
Richard Guinn
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Guinn
September 26, 1927 - November 13, 2020
Hurst, Texas - Richard "Dick" Guinn, 93, of Hurst, Texas, passed away Friday, November 13 due to complications of Covid-19. Born September 26, 1927 in Fort Worth, he was the only child and son of Sydney B. and Pansy M. Guinn, and was preceded in death by the love of his life, Virginia G. Guinn, in 1999.
Gifted with a great sense of humor, he loved a good story, whether it was him telling it or listening to it. A life-long and avid reader, history was his favorite subject. And as well, he was undeniably practical. Once asked about how he developed his love for reading he replied, "When I was about 10-11, bus fare to the downtown Fort Worth Library was a nickel." With a smirk he added, "and it was air conditioned." His stories and practicality will be missed by all who have known and loved him.
Richard is survived by his sons, Richard of Hurst, Tony of Lakeland, FL, four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Due to current public health recommendations for group gatherings, a memorial will be held at a future date. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting the website of Laurel Land Funeral Home and Memorial Park, Fort Worth.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
8172931350
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved