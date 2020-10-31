Richard "Dick" Harris
July 4, 1942 - October 25, 2020
Arlington, Texas - Dick was born to the parents of Robert & Mildred Harris. He was the third child of four, the youngest boy. He grew up mostly in the Oak Cliff area of Dallas.
After completing high school, he joined The Air Force where he was an airplane mechanic spending his tour in San Antonio keeping those planes in the air.
On to UNT where he would graduate with a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration.
While starting a new family, he tried working in the corporate world, but just didn't care for it. As life would have it, several things changed in Dick's life and his dream to have his own business came to life!!
He opened Auto Tech-Mobile Auto repair service, which took off and led to a brick and mortar location in Arlington for over 35 years. Dick built a loyal customer base resulting from his quality of service and honesty. He took great pride in presenting worried customers with a no-charge invoice whenever he identified problems requiring a minor, simple repair.
He loved his family! Every single one of them! Always recounting memories made. Dick loved to travel. He liked RV-ing which allowed him to walk around and 'talk to folks, not be in a box'.
His favorite memories were made with those grampy-kids!! Especially while camping or on the farm…..He loved being a secret giver. When we traveled, if we went into a restaurant you could be assured he was anonymously buying someone's meal before left.
We ask that instead of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society
in the name of a loved one close to you….https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html
Dick is survived by his wife, Loni, daughter and husband, Erin & Jeff Pokrifcsak, along with grandchildren John , Olivia , Grace , Jake Christian and Rebecca; Brothers- Bob and wife Sue, David and wife Edna and sister - Carol and husband Harold, along with many other friends and extended family.
Visitation: Moore Memorial on Davis Drive- Tuesday, Nov 3 from 6-8PM
Burial is private