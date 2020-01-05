|
Richard Herrera FORT WORTH--Richard Herrera died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, after a brief illness surrounded by his family. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, 5819 W. Pleasant Ridge Road, Arlington. Rosary: 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church. Born Oct. 16, 1950, to Mary and Ellex Herrera, Richard grew up in Fort Worth, in a close-knit family, and was active in the Panther Boys Boxing Club. He was an usher at the Worth Theatre when he was a teenager, and memorably took his sister and mom to see Elvis in Fort Worth. He was a proud alumni of O.D. Wyatt High School and the University of Texas at Arlington. He worked for Crouch & Pringle law firm while in college, was active with the Jaycees, the Mexican American Chamber of Commerce, Texas Newspaper Association, and St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church. He accumulated friends at all these places. He loved the game of golf, read widely, loved going to the movies, and always enjoyed a lively debate. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Eileen; and brother, Lucky. SURVIVORS: Devoted dad to his daughter, Amy Herrera Coody (Jake); granddaughters, Elena and Sonia; brother, Reuben (Terri); nephews, Anthony and David Sosa,
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 5, 2020