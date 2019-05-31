|
Richard James "R.J." Harden ARLINGTON -- Richard James "R.J." Harden, 45, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 in Arlington. FUNERAL: 2 p.m., Saturday, June 1, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, May 31, at the funeral home. R. J. was born on September 15, 1973 in San Francisco, CA. He worked in the restaurant industry. SURVIVORS: father, Donald Harden; mother, Jacqueline Gaither and husband, Hal; wife of 4 years, Stacy Carol Spinks Harden; daughter, Macee Faith Harden; step-son, Zachary; step-daughter, Kaylee Ramirez; and a host of family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 31, 2019