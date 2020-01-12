|
Richard John Mathews ARLINGTON--Richard John Mathews, devoted husband, father, and son, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. FUNERAL MASS: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 1200 S. Davis Drive, Arlington. Visitation: 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, with a rosary beginning at 7 p.m., at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. MEMORIALS: May be made to Human Life International, The Bella House or a . Richard was born in November of 1957 in Newbury, England, to Ann Mathews and the late Elmer "Matt" Mathews. He graduated from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, earned his JD at Drake Law School in Des Moines, and earned his LLM in labor and employment law at Wayne State University Law School in Detroit. During his career, Richard worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, was General Counsel for the Boy Scouts of America, and was Director of Safe Environment for the Diocese of Fort Worth. Richard showed his commitment to serving others throughout his life, working with Human Life International, the Bella House, as well as countless other groups and organizations. SURVIVORS: Loving wife, Laura; sons, Bradley and Ryan; brother, Scott; and his mother, Ann. He will be greatly missed by his many loving family members; friends; colleagues; and his beloved cat, Grace.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 12, 2020