1/1
Richard Keller
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Keller
March 17, 1931 - November 17, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Richard Lawrence Keller, 89, passed away November 17, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Service: Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Biggers Funeral Chapel, 6100 Azle Avenue, Lake Worth, Texas.
Visitation: Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, at the funeral home.
Richard was born March 17, 1931 to Cecil Judson and Alma Elizabeth Keller, in Ventura, California. He graduated from Arlington Height High School and attended Texas Wesleyan College in Fort Worth, Texas. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, as an Aeronautics Robotics Engineer. After serving in the military, he worked as an Aeronautic Tooling Engineer until his retirement. He was a devout Christian, a builder of unique engineering, and a member of the Masonic Lodge. He loved to play dominoes and the craps tables.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Edith Keller and brother Ted Keller.
He is survived by: his children, Russell Keller, Emily Brown and husband, James, Ellen Brown and husband, Van, Lance Keller and wife, Tanya; Robert L Keller and wife, Mary; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; siblings, Betty Ann Reynolds and Gary Keller; and sister-in-law, Betty Ann Keller.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved