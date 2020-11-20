Richard Keller

March 17, 1931 - November 17, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Richard Lawrence Keller, 89, passed away November 17, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Service: Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Biggers Funeral Chapel, 6100 Azle Avenue, Lake Worth, Texas.

Visitation: Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, at the funeral home.

Richard was born March 17, 1931 to Cecil Judson and Alma Elizabeth Keller, in Ventura, California. He graduated from Arlington Height High School and attended Texas Wesleyan College in Fort Worth, Texas. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, as an Aeronautics Robotics Engineer. After serving in the military, he worked as an Aeronautic Tooling Engineer until his retirement. He was a devout Christian, a builder of unique engineering, and a member of the Masonic Lodge. He loved to play dominoes and the craps tables.

Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Edith Keller and brother Ted Keller.

He is survived by: his children, Russell Keller, Emily Brown and husband, James, Ellen Brown and husband, Van, Lance Keller and wife, Tanya; Robert L Keller and wife, Mary; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; siblings, Betty Ann Reynolds and Gary Keller; and sister-in-law, Betty Ann Keller.







