Richard L. "Dick" Lowe
May 2, 1928 - November 29, 2020
Westworth Village, Texas - Richard L. "Dick" Lowe passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.
Believer, dedicated husband, loved his kids and grandkids! Worked hard and played hard! The ultimate Wildcatter! TCU - he was dedicated to anything in Frog Nation, especially TCU Football.
Born in Wichita Falls, Texas - Dick came to TCU on football scholarship 1947 - 1951. He continued his support of TCU until his death. Dick's work ethic and integrity were beyond reproach - his handshake was truly his bond. His favorite times were spent with his two sons, Chad and Brad with whom he shares a ranching life. He enjoyed his time with son, Burk.
Dick had 70 years in the oil and gas business in Fort Worth - his first major company was
American Quasar but the partnership he has with Hunter Enis and son, Brad Cunningham gave him the most success and great pleasure. Dick and Hunter formed this company over 30 years ago with a handshake and never looked back. Dick truly was the ultimate Wildcatter but more than that he was a "big picture man" and a great "deal maker". Making a deal was tremendous fun for him and he would tell you how good he was at the "deal". All who did a deal with him would agree.
Dick served the Fort Worth and TCU community in many capacities over the years and was the recipient of many awards - Founding member of TCU Stadium renovation - Past President TCU Lettermen's Association, 1981 Royal Purple Award, Fort Worth Business Hall of Fame, Texas Alliance of Energy Legends Award, TCU Valuable Alumni Award. Dick was a member of Shady Oaks Country Club, Fort Worth Club and Exchange Club. Dick was a very generous, caring man supporting many Fort Worth establishments and individuals and expecting nothing in return.
A huge thank you to all his caregivers, Baylor Scott and White, Overtures and Bridgeway Home Health Care and the staff at Westmore Senior Living, especially Alex Mason - Dick's friend and
ultimate caretaker.
Dick had nicknames for all his grandkids which are included - Dick's nickname from them was PURPLE - so appropriate!
Dick is survived by wife, Mary; sons and their wives, Chad and Kim, Brad and Alice, Burk and Stephanie; grandchildren, Jessica Jesibelle (James), Kyle Kylie Wylie (Taylor), Sarah Berra (Garrison), Chloe Lowie, and Melody Mel; great-grandsons, Judd Judderuski and Waylon WayWay.
He loved them all.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity of your choice
.
Private burial.