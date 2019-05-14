|
Richard L Pena WEATHERFORD--Richard L Pena, 70, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. FUNERAL MASS: 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at St. Stephen Catholic Church. Visitation: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Galbreaith-Pickard with a rosary to follow at 7 p.m. Richard was born Aug. 25, 1948, in Fort Worth to Stephen and Hope Fernandez Pena. He and his wife, Betty, owned and operated La Fiesta Restaurant in Weatherford for 20 years. Richard had a servant's heart; he will be remembered as a huge supporter of the Weatherford community and all youth organizations as well as a sponsor for "Group of Friends Organization" for 35 years that helped raise money for Fort Worth ISD indigent children at Christmas. Richard was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church and St. Mary's Catholic Church. SURVIVORS: His loving wife, "Betty" Petra Y. Pena; children, Melissa Pena Gaines (Shannon) and Tony Pena (Ashlea); grandchildren, Alec Gaines (Dusti), Alaina Gaines, Sofia, Sasha and Sydni Pena; great-grandson, Wylon L. Gaines; and a multitude of extended family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 14, 2019