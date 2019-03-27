Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anne's Episcopal Church
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
St. Anne's Episcopal Church Parish Hall
Richard "Gilmore" Lauderdale

Richard "Gilmore" Lauderdale Obituary
Richard "Gilmore" Lauderdale WEATHERFORD -- Richard "Gilmore" Lauderdale, 74, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. FUNERAL: 11 a.m., Saturday at St. Anne's Episcopal Church, with the Rev. Roger Grist and Rev. Salvador Ordonez officiating. A reception will be held in the Parish Hall immediately following the service. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, Gilmore has requested memorial donations be made to St. Jude's Ranch for Children (SJRC), 1400 Ridge Creek Lane, Bulverde, Texas 78163. Gilmore, a lifelong Texan; was born and raised in Fort Worth and was a proud father; entrepreneur and dear friend to many. Gilmore was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Thomas and Margaret Lauderdale; brother, Caleb Terrell Lauderdale; and his loyal golden retriever, Handsome Sammy. SURVIVORS: Brother, Thomas L. Lauderdale; son, Christopher "Micah" Lauderdale; daughter, Leigh Anne Lauderdale; members of the Cobb family; and many close family friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 27, 2019
