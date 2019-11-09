Home

Richard Lawrence Balducci Jr. Obituary
Richard Lawrence Balducci Jr. FORT WORTH--Richard Lawrence Balducci Jr., 22, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. VIEWING: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, with services at 11 a.m., at Cavalry Chapel, 5617 Diamond Oaks Drive S., Haltom City, Texas, 76117. A procession to Mount Olivet Cemetery will immediately follow. MEMORIALS: Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be given to promote culinary arts at the James Beard Foundation, Attn: Scholarships, 34 West 15th St., New York, NY 10011 (www.jamesbeard.org/donate).
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 9, 2019
