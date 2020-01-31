|
Richard Burnett FORT WORTH -- Richard Lee Burnett Sunrise: July 02, 1950 ~ Sunset: January 26, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1 p.m., Sat., Feb. 01, East Point Church Christ, 3029 Handley Drive, Forth Worth, Texas 76112. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park, 7100 Crowley Road, Fort Worth, Texas 76134. Visitation, 12 to 4 p.m., Jan. 31, Howard/Boyd Suite, T and J Family Funeral Home, 1856 Norwood Plaza, Hurst, Texas 76054. Wake: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Jan. 31, East Point Church Christ, 3029 Handley Drive, Fort Worth, Texas 76112. T&J FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 817-952-3128
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 31, 2020