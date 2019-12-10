|
Richard Lee Lewis DALLAS--Richard Lee "Dick" Lewis, 79, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Dallas, Texas. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Highland Park United Methodist Church, 3300 Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, with Dr. Jeremiah Booker officiating. Dick was born in Dodge City, Kan., on April 4, 1940, the son of Eugene and Gladys Davis Lewis. The youngest of 10 children, he grew up in Dodge City, was a graduate of the University of Kansas (AB 1962, MBA 1967), and served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps (1962-1965). He married Priscilla Howard Lewis on July 29, 1962. Dick was raised with a love of railroads and was blessed to have had a long career in railroading with the New York Central, Frisco, and Burlington Northern railroads. He was a lover of music, active in the local church, and was a longtime choir member in multiple congregations. In retirement, he was an avid cyclist who completed multiple 100-mile rides. SURVIVORS: His son, Michael (Michelle) Lewis; his daughter, Rebecca (Jared) Heath; grandchildren, Katherine, Christopher, and Benjamin Lewis, and Lily and John William Heath; beloved siblings; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the caring staff members of Adora Midtown Park and of CarePath Hospice.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 10, 2019