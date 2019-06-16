Richard Lee Moore FORT WORTH--Richard Lee Moore, 57, died peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at Nolan Catholic High School in Hartnett Arena, 4501 Bridge St. Fort Worth, Texas. Immediately following is a reception in the lobby to celebrate his life. MEMORIALS: Flowers delivered to same or donations in his memory to Apollo Support & Rescue for abandoned and neglected dogs in North Texas. Richard was born in Leonard, April 5, 1962, to Royce Lee Simmons and Charley Moore. He later moved to Fort Worth and graduated from Dunbar High School. Richard was dedicated to his work at Nolan Catholic High School where he'd been employed over 30 years. Richard also had a passion for horses that started at a young age. He later became a fierce competitor in the barrel racing world. Richard has touched the lives of so many in a positive way. He was a teacher, mentor, friend. His smile, his contagious laugh and that infamous whistle will be greatly missed but never forgotten. Richard was preceded in death by his parents. SURVIVORS: Sisters, Laura Young (Louis), Mary Edwards (Lonnie), Kizzie Coleman; brother, Lorenzo Marshal; special niece, Erica Moore Harper (Jimmy); several other nieces and nephews.



Published in Star-Telegram on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary