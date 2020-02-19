|
Richard Lee Nickell COVINGTON--Richard Lee Nickell, 75, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at his home in Covington. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in the Crosier-Pearson-Cleburne Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Burleson Ex-Students Association, "Class of 63," P.O. Box 1252, Burleson, TX 76097-1252. Richard Lee Nickell was born Sept. 2, 1944, to Carl and Geneva Nickell in Fort Worth. He graduated from Burleson High School, and attended Tarrant County College. He also certified in the DeVry Electronics Institute. His military service was with HHC and BD 9th Division serving in Vietnam during the 1968 TET Offensive. Several years after his honorable discharge from the Army, he worked in the Office of Machines Department with the FWISD. After moving to Hill County, he served on the Blum ISD School Board for several years. During those years, he worked for the Business Supply Center in Hillsboro where he enjoyed engraving and other jobs. He retired for BSC due to health reasons. SURVIVORS: His wife of 54 years, Elizabeth; sons, Grant Nickell and his wife, Tina, of Granbury, Bill Nickell and his wife, Angela, of Covington; grandchildren, Nik Tate, Galena Tate, Jessica Nickell, Andrew Nickell; sister, Carleen Harris of Bynum; brothers, John Nickell and wife, LaRue, of Killeen, Jerry Nickell of Lampasas; uncle, Jack Price of Cleburne; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 19, 2020