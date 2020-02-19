Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crosier-Pearson Cleburne Funeral Home
512 North Ridgeway Drive
Cleburne, TX 76033
(817) 648-0522
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Crosier-Pearson Cleburne Funeral Home
512 North Ridgeway Drive
Cleburne, TX 76033
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Crosier-Pearson Cleburne Funeral Home
512 North Ridgeway Drive
Cleburne, TX 76033
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Nickell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Lee Nickell


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Lee Nickell Obituary
Richard Lee Nickell COVINGTON--Richard Lee Nickell, 75, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at his home in Covington. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in the Crosier-Pearson-Cleburne Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Burleson Ex-Students Association, "Class of 63," P.O. Box 1252, Burleson, TX 76097-1252. Richard Lee Nickell was born Sept. 2, 1944, to Carl and Geneva Nickell in Fort Worth. He graduated from Burleson High School, and attended Tarrant County College. He also certified in the DeVry Electronics Institute. His military service was with HHC and BD 9th Division serving in Vietnam during the 1968 TET Offensive. Several years after his honorable discharge from the Army, he worked in the Office of Machines Department with the FWISD. After moving to Hill County, he served on the Blum ISD School Board for several years. During those years, he worked for the Business Supply Center in Hillsboro where he enjoyed engraving and other jobs. He retired for BSC due to health reasons. SURVIVORS: His wife of 54 years, Elizabeth; sons, Grant Nickell and his wife, Tina, of Granbury, Bill Nickell and his wife, Angela, of Covington; grandchildren, Nik Tate, Galena Tate, Jessica Nickell, Andrew Nickell; sister, Carleen Harris of Bynum; brothers, John Nickell and wife, LaRue, of Killeen, Jerry Nickell of Lampasas; uncle, Jack Price of Cleburne; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -