Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
Richard Leroy Stapp Obituary
Richard Stapp FORT WORTH -- Richard Leroy Stapp, 83, went home to be with the Lord Monday, February 4, 2019 at Community Hospice of Texas in Fort Worth, Texas. FUNERAL: will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 11, at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Pastor Don Bittick officiating. Interment will follow in Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman. Family and friends will gather from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home. Mr. Stapp was born September 4, 1935 in Denison, Texas the son of Marion and Eunice (Hollowell) Stapp. He married the love of his life, Linda Kay Stapp, February 10, 1962 in Denison, Texas. Richard was preceded in death by his wife Linda. SURVIVORS: Mr. Stapp leaves behind his family, sons, Richie Stapp of Euless; Jeff Stapp and wife, Debbie of North Richland Hills; daughter, Penny Garrison and husband, Dale of Weatherford; grandchildren, Amanda Mobley and husband, Matt, Tanner Stapp, Hayley Stapp, Brighton Stapp; great grandchildren, Meyer Mobley and Grayson Rojas. FISHER FUNERAL HOME 604 W. Main 903.464.9200 Denison, Texas 75020 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 9, 2019
