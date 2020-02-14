|
|
Richard Lynn "Dick" Thomas BURLESON -- Richard Lynn Thomas "Dick" was born in Fort Worth to Norris Thomas and Mabel Brown on October 3, 1935. SERVICE: 1 p.m., Mon., Burleson Church of Christ. Burial: Tye Cemetery, Burleson. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m., Sun., Mountain Valley Funeral Home. Norris passed away when Dick was only 2 years old and Mabel was pregnant with his sister, Sue. When Mabel married Jack Chisenhall Taylor he adopted both children. While growing up in Burleson, Dick became an avid fisherman and hunter. He attended school in Burleson most of his academic years and played on Burleson's first football team. He ended up graduating from Polytechnic High School in Fort Worth in 1954. After graduation, Dick joined the Marines and was stationed in 29 Palms, Calif. during the Korean War. After his time in the Marines, Dick started a family and had 3 children, Audrey, Doug and Kirk. Dick had a number of interesting jobs in his lifetime. He met Jo Ann Odom while they worked at General Dynamics and they married in 1973. After their tenure at GD was over, they moved up to Alaska and worked on the Alaskan Pipeline. Once the pipeline was finished they moved back to Burleson and opened the Burleson Tire Center and ran the store until he retired in 2002. Both Dick and Jo Ann loved to travel and would go back to Alaska several times as well as many other states. Dick is preceded in death by his father, Norris Thomas; mother, Mabel Taylor; adopted father, Jack Taylor; step-daughter, Teresa Odom; and the love of his life who he was married to for 47 years, Jo Ann Thomas. SURVIVORS: Dick is survived by his children, Audrey (Terry) Gillespie, Doug Thomas, Kirk (Brenda) Thomas; step-daughter, Becky (Stell) Gillaspy; grandchildren, Jennifer Key, Amy Denton, David Wayne Thomas, Kelsey Braun, Megan Thomas, and Skye Espejo; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Key, Cameron Key, Bentley Braun, Wesley Braun and Aubree Denton. MOUNTAIN VALLEY FUNERAL HOME 3407 SW Wilshire Blvd. 817-426-3200 Joshua, Texas 76058
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 14, 2020