More Obituaries for Richard Maloney
Richard "Jack" Maloney Jr.


1924 - 2020
Richard "Jack" Maloney Jr. Obituary
Richard "Jack" Maloney Jr. FORT WORTH--Richard "Jack" Maloney Jr., 96, of Fort Worth passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Lakewood Village. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Private graveside services will be held at Tye Memorial Cemetery, Burleson. A celebration of Jack's life will be held at a later date. MEMORIALS: Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Care Center in Mesquite or the World Bible School, c/o the Burleson Church of Christ. Jack was born April 8, 1924, in Tahoka, Texas, the son of Richard Maloney Sr. and Clemma Brown Maloney. Jack married Winnie Beck on June 14, 1946, and they celebrated 70 years of marriage before her passing in 2017. Jack was a devout Christian who was an active member of the Burleson Church of Christ, where his roles were with the World Bible School Ministry, as a Bible school teacher, and supporter of World Missions. He previously served as an elder and deacon at Glen Garden. Jack proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II and later worked for the U.S. Postal Service, retiring after 30 years of service. In his spare time, Jack enjoyed reading, researching and fact checking, photography, camping, but, most of all, spending time with his loving family. Jack was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Winnie. SURVIVORS: Jack is survived by his sons, Chad Maloney and wife, Rhonda, Dan Maloney and wife, Cindy, and Keith Maloney and wife, Cindy; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Troy Maloney and Bob Maloney.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 12, 2020
