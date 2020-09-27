Richard Mason
July 15, 1934 - September 18, 2020
Naples, Florida - Richard A. Mason, of Naples, FL died Friday, September 18, 2020. Born July 15, 1934, he was the son of Thomas Allen Mason and Pauline Leslie (nee Thompson) Mason.
Fort Worth, TX was home to Richard during his formative years. He attended Texas Christian University, where he and Janford Smith met and married. Working with I.B.M. in Los Angeles and Salt Lake City set him on his career path. Richard received his Master's in Business Administration from Rutgers University while working with I.B.M. He and Jan returned to Fort Worth with their three daughters. He spent the next twelve years serving as a senior Vice President for Fort Worth National Bank. Richard later served as co-owner of Woodson Newspaper Group. Janford passed away on April 26, 1981.
Richard and Phyllis Laughlin Clay met and married in Fort Worth, retiring in Naples, FL in 1989. They were members at Moorings Presbyterian Church and Royal Poinciana Golf Club. Phyllis passed away on November 25, 2019.
Richard is survived by his sister Adrienne Smith, his daughters Tracy Allison Mason, Leslie Mason Alford (Roger), and Hilary Grace Phillips; three grandchildren Christina Roberts, Mason Alford and Andrew Alford; three great grandchildren Tabitha Roberts, Alice Roberts and Hazel Roberts, as well as his stepdaughters Vivian (Lynn) and Adrienne; three step-grandchildren William Harp, Allison Harp and Matthew Morgan and his precious Tonkinese cats, Tim Tim and Yum Yum.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at Moorings Presbyterian Church at a date to be determined in the future and will be announced when it is safe to gather again.
Charitable contributions in his memory may be directed to two of Richard's favorite charities either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
.
