We will forever remember Rich for his great wit and sense of humor, his warm and caring personality, his strong faith, his clear sense of right and wrong, his sharp mind, our shared love of pets, and that always positive picture he would convey of his condition and circumstances even when you knew he was having challenges.



We will always consider our friendship with both Rich and Phyllis to be such a blessing in our lives.



Tom and Mary Lynn Moser



