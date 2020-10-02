1/1
Richard Nelson
1940 - 2020
Richard Nelson CAPT, USN (Ret.)
November 2, 1940 - September 27, 2020
Keller, Texas - Captain Richard Norman Nelson, USN (Ret.) of Keller, TX died on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at age 79. Rich was born in Chicago, IL on November 2, 1940 to Hans Peter and Margaret Nelson. Rich was a Navy veteran, qualified in submarines, who served his country for 35 years, in both active and reserve duty. As an Engineering Duty Officer, he reported to the Navy's Division of Naval Reactors under Admiral H. G. Rickover. Military decorations include two Meritorious Service Medals, Navy & Marine Corps Commendation Medal, and Recruiting Gold Wreath.
Rich attended Purdue University and received a bachelor's degree with Highest Distinction and a master's degree in Mechanical Engineering. He received his Juris Doctor degree from George Washington University. Formerly, Rich was corporate counsel for Elbit Systems of America: EFW, Inc. in Fort Worth, TX.
Rich was a Life Member of the Naval Reserve Association and Navy League, member of the Reserve Officer Association, American Society of Naval Engineers, Naval Institute, Naval Order, the American Bar Association, National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, and, most proudly, the US Submarine Veterans (USSVI), Fort Worth and Dallas Bases.
Rich was a violinist with the Northeast Orchestra, including a time as concert master. He had a love of music and performed in many community, theatre, and church orchestras throughout his life.
Rich is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years and dance partner, Bonnie Nelson, daughter Kimberly Nelson of Centreville, VA, daughter and son-in-law Amy and Harold Mylius of Liberty Township, OH, grandchildren Austin Figueroa, Rebecca Figueroa, Elaine Mylius, Bennett Mylius, Bradley Mylius, as well as treasured brother, fishing and golf partner, Dr. Allan Nelson (Gayle) of Pentwater, MI.
Burial with full military honors will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
The Northeast Orchestra will perform a memorial concert on Friday October 23, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 941 W. Bedford-Euless Rd., Hurst, TX. All are invited to attend.
In memory of Rich, donations can be made to Northeast Orchestra, P.O. Box 821395, North Richland Hills, TX 76182-1395.


Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Memorial service
07:30 PM
Peace Lutheran Church
