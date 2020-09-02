Richard Paul BackusMarch 9, 1936 - August 30, 2020Arlington, TX - Richard Paul Backus, born March 9, 1936, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, following a brief bout with cancer.Richard, also known affectionately by his friends as "Big Dick," was a character. When he entered a room people gravitated towards him due to his charming personality and keen wit. He leaves behind a loving wife, Elsa; three grown children; and a multitude of stepchildren, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.On account of his love of the Marines and lifelong love of globetrotting, his children considered him an international man of intrigue. He was also called "The Mayor" by many because of his entrepreneurial spirit and drive, both of which he passed on to others in the family.To say he will be missed is not enough, but it is a comfort to all that he is in the company of his first wife, Mimi; his oldest son, Dickey; and his grandchild. Ryan; as his reward for passing on. We all love you, Big Dick!