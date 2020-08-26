Richard Paul Fouse Sr. FORT WORTH--Richard Paul Fouse Sr., 85, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away peacefully in the care of hospice at his home Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. MASS OF THE RESURRECTION: 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 2100 N. Davis Drive, Arlington, Texas, 76012. Committal Service: 2:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Moore Funeral Home Bowen Road in Arlington. Richard was born Aug. 2, 1935, in Hyde Park, Pa. He proudly served in the Air Force for 24 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family. Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Alice; his parents, Elmer and Jennie; his sisters, Ruth, and Genevieve; and his brothers, Robert, Kenneth, and Rodney. SURVIVORS: Richard is survived by his children, Richard Paul Fouse Jr. and his wife, Reva, and David Fouse; brother, Donald; granddaughter, Stephanie; great-grandchildren, Garrett, Landen, and Addison; and numerous nephews and nieces. Richard lives with us in memory and is back together with his wonderful wife, Alice.